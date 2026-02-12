Expand / Collapse search

Early voting in Chicago starts today with new supersite location

By Se Kwon and Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  February 12, 2026 6:58am CST
Election
FOX 32 Chicago
Early voting begins in Chicago today with new supersite

Early voting begins in Chicago today with new supersite

Early voting for the March primary starts in Chicago on Thursday.

The Brief

    • Early voting for Chicago’s March 17 primary begins today at two downtown locations.
    • Citywide early voting in all 50 wards opens March 2, with any Chicago voter able to vote at any site.
    • Voters can also request a mail-in ballot, with applications due by March 12.

CHICAGO - Early voting in Chicago begins today for the March 17 primary election.

What we know:

Voting opens up at 9 a.m. at two downtown locations:

  • 137 S. State Street – This is the new location for the downtown voting supersite.
  • 69 W. Washington Street, 6th floor

Then, on March 2, early voting sites in all 50 wards will open.

Any voter who lives in Chicago can vote at any of the early voting sites, no matter where they live in the city. All early voting sites are ADA-compliant and accessible to voters with disabilities, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.

Voters can choose to cast their ballots in one of 12 different languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Polish, Korean, Tagalog, Gujarati, Urdu, Arabic, Ukrainian, and Russian. 

Featured

Illinois 2026 elections: Everything you need to know
article

Illinois 2026 elections: Everything you need to know

Next year, Illinoisans will go to the polls to vote on several key federal, state, and local elected positions in the 2026 midterm elections.

What you can do:

Voters can request a mail-in ballot. The deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot is March 12 at 5 p.m.

Visit chicagoelections.gov to learn more about voting and specific locations.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Board of Elections.

ElectionLoopNews