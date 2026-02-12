Early voting in Chicago starts today with new supersite location

The Brief Early voting for Chicago’s March 17 primary begins today at two downtown locations. Citywide early voting in all 50 wards opens March 2, with any Chicago voter able to vote at any site. Voters can also request a mail-in ballot, with applications due by March 12.



Early voting in Chicago begins today for the March 17 primary election.

What we know:

Voting opens up at 9 a.m. at two downtown locations:

137 S. State Street – This is the new location for the downtown voting supersite.

69 W. Washington Street, 6th floor

Then, on March 2, early voting sites in all 50 wards will open.

Any voter who lives in Chicago can vote at any of the early voting sites, no matter where they live in the city. All early voting sites are ADA-compliant and accessible to voters with disabilities, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.

Voters can choose to cast their ballots in one of 12 different languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Polish, Korean, Tagalog, Gujarati, Urdu, Arabic, Ukrainian, and Russian.

What you can do:

Voters can request a mail-in ballot. The deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot is March 12 at 5 p.m.

Visit chicagoelections.gov to learn more about voting and specific locations.