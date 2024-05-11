New details in Downers Grove hit-and-run: Police say victim was lying in road before collision

Investigators have released new details about a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in suburban Downers Grove Thursday night.

The crash happened in the 600 block of West Ogden Avenue and resulted in the death of 65-year-old Robin Robinson.

RELATED: 65-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Downers Grove identified

On Saturday, the Village of Downers Grove Police Department said they reviewed surveillance video of the crash, which showed that Robinson had fallen in the road and was lying down just before she was hit by the vehicle.

The vehicle that struck Robinson is believed to be an Acura RDX, between the 2022 and 2024 model years. Police found vehicle parts that were left behind after the crash that revealed the model.

Investigators said they have located the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash – a 74-year-old woman who has not been named.

The driver is cooperating in the investigation and it's unknown if she will face any charges at this time.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. We'll bring more updates as they become available.