Woman, 65, killed in hit-and-run crash in Downers Grove

A 65-year-old woman was killed while crossing the street in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in suburban Downers Grove.

The woman was crossing the road around 9 p.m. when she was struck by a small-to-midsize Honda or Acura SUV traveling westbound in the 600 block of West Ogden Avenue, according to Downer's Grove police.

Officers found the woman lying dead in the roadway. Her identity has not yet been released, pending notification of her family.

Downers Grove police and the DuPage M.E.R.I.T. Major Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Downer Grove's police at (630) 434-5600.