Rockford woman in critical condition after medical episode leads to crash: deputies

An elderly Rockford woman is in critical condition after she suffered an apparent medical episode and crashed into a tree.

Lake County deputies were called at 3:10 p.m. Sunday to Route 173, west of Wells Lane, in unincorporated Antioch.

When they arrived, deputies found the 76-year-old woman unconscious in her 2000 Buick Century with labored breathing.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she remains in critical condition, according to officials.

Further investigation revealed the woman's vehicle was heading eastbound on Route 173 when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a tree, deputies said.

The Buick was not heavily damaged and officials believe the woman may have suffered a medical episode. The investigation is ongoing.