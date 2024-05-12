Week in Review: Northern Lights visible in Chicago • New COVID variants spreading • Missing man found dead

The Northern Lights were visible in Chicago Friday night amid a historic geomagnetic storm; a new group of COVID-19 variants has been on the rise across the country; and a Bolingbrook man reported missing in 2022 was found dead in Chicago.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Northern Lights spotted over Chicago amid severe solar storm

For the first time in nearly 20 years, a Severe (G4) Geomagmetic Storm Watch was issued on Thursday, after a series of solar flares were observed.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, the Northern Lights could be visible as far south as northern Alabama overnight and early Saturday morning.

COVID-19 variants called FLiRT are spreading across US

A new group of COVID-19 variants is circulating across the United States.

According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the family of variants, nicknamed "FLiRT" after their mutations, are currently the dominant strains in the country.

Bolingbrook man reported missing in 2022 found dead in Chicago

A 22-year-old Bolingbrook man who was reported missing in 2022 has been found dead in Chicago.

Edward "Eddie" Gardner was last seen in Woodridge, as well as Griffith, Indiana, on March 13, 2022.

PHOTOS: Northern Lights put on dazzling display across Chicago area

The magnificent Northern Lights were captured in photos across the Chicago area on Friday night.

Photos of the aurora borealis were sent in by FOX 32 viewers from across the Chicago-area. Auroras occur when a solar storm emits extra charged particles into space, and those charged particles interact with Earth's atmosphere to create a natural colorful light display in the sky.

Tiffany Henyard booed by Dolton residents at Village Board meeting amid FBI investigation

A village board meeting was held in Dolton Monday night, marking the first meeting since FBI agents delivered subpoenas that named Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Outside the Village of Dolton, residents were eager to address Henyard and her administration.

Cinco de Mayo parade disrupted in Chicago due to gang violence, 27 arrested: police

A Cinco de Mayo parade that celebrates Mexican heritage in Chicago was disrupted Sunday due to gang violence.

The long-running event was scheduled to start near Damen Avenue and Cermak Road at noon in the Little Village neighborhood.

Lake County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in capturing armed and dangerous drug dealer

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is turning up the heat in their search for a drug dealer who's been on the run for three years.

In a Fox 32 special report, Tia Ewing has the latest on the search for Anthony Brown.

CREDIT: CPD

Man fatally shot after getting caught in Chicago 'street takeover' identified

The man fatally shot after getting caught in a "street takeover" in Chicago Lawn over the weekend has been identified.

At about 3:17 a.m. on Sunday, a 20-year-old man was driving in his black Honda Accord when he was caught in a "street takeover" at the intersection of West 59th Street and South Western Avenue.

Lockport Township shooting: Neighbor arrested after woman wounded in suspected 'racially motivated' crime

A Will County man was charged after he allegedly shot his neighbor outside his home in Unincorporated Lockport Township on Tuesday.

Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home near 144th Place and Rickerman Road at approximately 5:37 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area.

A sign stands outside of a McDonald's restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Fast food chain restaurant McDonald's reported a 7.1 percent increase in same store sales for January as people look towards cheaper food alternatives in Expand

Reports: McDonald's planning $5 meal deal to win back customers

McDonald’s reportedly planning to launch a $5 meal deal in the U.S. to attract customers deterred by rising fast-food prices, according to a source who spoke to Bloomberg anonymously.

The value meal will offer a choice between a McChicken or a McDouble, accompanied by fries and a drink.