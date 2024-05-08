Lockport Township shooting: Woman in critical condition, neighbor in custody

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot by her neighbor in Unincorporated Lockport Township Tuesday evening.

Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to 144th Place and Rickerman Road at approximately 5:37 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area.

Deputies found a 45-year-old woman who had been shot one time in the chest. Witnesses told 911 dispatch that a 70-year-old man shot the victim outside and was walking around the property.

Residents were advised to shelter in place. The offender went into his residence and barricaded himself inside. He eventually came out and surrendered after speaking with a crisis negotiator from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The offender was taken into custody for questioning. The victim was transported to a local area hospital and has since undergone surgery for her injuries.

Detectives remained on scene after the incident conducting an investigation. The sheriff's office said charges were pending further investigation.