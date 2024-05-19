Thousands of runners finish 2024 Life Time Chicago Half Marathon, 10K races: Winners announced

Thousands of runners from near and far crossed the finish line Sunday in the 2024 Life Time Chicago Spring Half Marathon and 10K races.

This was the 15th year of the event and organizers said the races were sold out.

The half-marathon race began on Columbus Drive, south of Monroe St., and traveled along Chicago’s Lakefront Trail. The 10K race took runners through Grant Park and past McCormick Place before going along the Lakefront Trail.

Runners came from 48 states and 25 countries, ages two to 79, according to Life Time. The races included a half-marathon (13.1 miles), a 10K (6.2 miles) and the Junior Dash.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ 2024 Life Time Chicago Spring Half Marathon racers. (Life Time )

"The energy of this year’s Life Time Spring Half Marathon & 10K was unmatched," said Allison Humbert Wilkinson, the associate marketing director for Life Time Athletic Events. "We had runners from across the globe crossing the finish line in perfect Chicago weather. We’re excited to take this momentum into the fall event season."

The top finishers in each race are shared below:

Half Marathon - Women’s Race Results

Half Marathon - Men’s Race Results

Half Marathon – Non-Binary Race Results

10K - Women’s Results

10K – Men’s Results

10K – Non-Binary Race Results

After the races concluded, participants got to celebrate their victories at the Spring Market Finish Festival, which was held in Maggie Daley Park.

If you missed the races, don't worry. You'll have another chance to participate in the fall for the Life Time Chicago Half Marathon on Sept. 29.

