Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with pickup truck in Joliet

A motorcyclist is recovering in the hospital after crashing with a pickup truck in Joliet Saturday evening.

The incident happened at 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of South Chicago Street and Millsdale Road, according to Joliet police.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 64-year-old man from Hobart, Ind., was heading southbound when it approached Millsdale Road, according to officials.

At the same time, a Chevrolet Silverado truck, driven by a 44-year-old Joliet man, tried to turn left from eastbound Millsdale Road to northbound South Chicago Street.

Police said during the attempted turn, the motorcycle struck the driver's side of the truck, leading to the crash.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. Police said his injuries have been deemed non-life-threatening. The other driver was uninjured.

Officers closed the roadway for several hours after the crash during the investigation.

No citations were issued and the investigation is ongoing.