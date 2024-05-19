Lawndale shooting: Man critically wounded, suspect on the run

A man is in critical condition after being gunned down in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 2:14 p.m. in the 4700 block of W. Polk Street.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, according to Chicago police.

He transported himself to Stroger Hospital and is in critical condition, CPD said.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.