Teen critically wounded in Albany Park drive-by shooting, suspect at large: police

A drive-by shooting in Albany Park has left a teen in critical condition and Chicago police are still looking for the suspect.

Officers were called at 3 p.m. Sunday to the 3800 block of W. Lawrence Avenue for shots fired.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was walking in an alley when a suspect drove up in a black vehicle, pulled a gun and fired shots in his direction, police said.

The teen was struck in the left leg. He was taken by ambulance to Illinois Masonic Hospital and is in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported and police are still searching for the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.