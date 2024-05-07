Lake County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in capturing armed and dangerous drug dealer

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is turning up the heat in their search for a drug dealer who's been on the run for three years.

In a Fox 32 special report, Tia Ewing has the latest on the search for Anthony Brown.

When Lake County Sheriff's police detectives arrested the 42-year-old Brown in April 2021, it was not the first time.

"Back in 2019 and 2020, Anthony Brown sold methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl to undercover sheriff’s detectives," Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

Investigators said Brown posted bond and went right back to business as usual.

"He again started selling drugs. He started selling drugs to undercover detectives. He sold a firearm as well," Covelli said.

Detectives initiated a traffic stop at an intersection in Grayslake and arrested the Gurnee man three years ago. This time, there was a new twist in the case.

"He was arrested on that arrest warrant in April 2021, posted bond again, and he’s been on the run ever since," according to Covelli.

Detectives believe Brown may be hiding out somewhere in Mississippi - possibly Biloxi - or in California.

"He’s hiding. He knows that he has active warrants. He knows that these are very serious felonies he’s facing in Lake County. He knows the prison time associated with the charges is very, very long - potentially decades behind bars - so he’s doing everything he can to stay out of the justice system and maintain his freedom," Covelli said.

Brown is charged with multiple counts of drug possession for cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin. He's also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

"He’s significantly a serious drug dealer. He’s a dangerous person. He’s been in possession of firearms, guns, drugs - certainly don’t mix especially when they are being sold to other individuals with violent tendencies. He’s dangerous and certainly, we want him off the street," Covelli said.

Brown is described as a Hispanic male, about six feet tall, weighing around 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Lake County Sheriff's Office detectives said Brown is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the department at 847-377-4000.