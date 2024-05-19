Luxury cruise line unveils ‘lifetime’ offer to retirees worried about inflation

article

A luxury cruiseliner is now offering retirees a deal that would cover their housing and travel expenses – a permanent spot aboard one of their ships.

Villa Vie Residences "Endless Horizons" gets you lifetime access to an oceanview villa on the Odyssey ship that includes meals, accommodations, and wellness and excursion activities.

"Pay once and never worry about it again," their website reads .

"Our goal is to offer a seamless solution for those looking to retire on a fixed budget to never worry about ongoing expenses again," Mikael Petterson, Chief Executive Officer of Villa Vie Residences, said in a press release.

"This is more than just a travel opportunity ; it's a new way of life. For less than the price of an average home, you can secure a lifetime of experiences."

Solo occupancy is $299,999 and double occupancy is $499,999.

Prices include taxes and are said to include no other hidden or unexpected costs.

Odyssey pool deck. (Villa Vie Residences via PR Newswire)

"One aspect most people nearing retirement age are concerned about is ongoing living expenses and the possibility of outliving their savings," said Kathy Villalba, Chief Operating Officer of Villa Vie Residences.

"This program eliminates that concern altogether while offering the ultimate dream: exploring every corner of the world by sea."

The ship circumnavigates the world every 3.5 years, visiting 147 countries and 425 destinations across seven continents in the first circumnavigation.

A hospital and pharmacy are onboard to help with medical needs, and family and friends can come visit any time for a fee.

The Odyssey is set to embark May 30 from Belfast.

Curious travelers can come take a tour of the ship beforehand "for a firsthand look at the enhancements being done to their new home," Villa Vie Residences said.

Information about booking is available on Villa Vie Residences' website .

This story was reported from Detroit. FOX Business contributed.