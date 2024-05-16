Police seek suspect who attacked woman in Cook County Forest Preserve

article

Police asked for the public's help in identifying a man who attacked and seriously wounded a woman who was walking on a Forest Preserves trail Friday in Niles.

The 31-year-old woman was walking on the North Branch Trail around 1:47 p.m. when a man on a bicycle approached her and hit her several times with a blunt object, police said.

The woman was seriously hurt and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital to be treated.

The suspect was described as between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 with a thin build, dark curly hair and dark complexion. Police said he is between the ages of 24 and 30 years old. He was riding a short, dark bicycle with a black backpack.

Forest Preserves and Niles police canvassed the area but have no one in custody.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Forest Preserves Police at (708) 771-1001.