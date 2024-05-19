article

The Electrolux Group has reannounced a recall for several of its electric ranges.

The Frigidaire and Kenmore smooth-top freestanding electric ranges pose a fire and burn hazard and multiple instances have been reported.

Depending on the model, the unit may:

Spontaneously turn on without being switched on

Fail to turn off after being switched off

Heat to different temperatures than selected

These ranges were previously recalled in 2009 and reports of fires and injury are still coming in.

Since the first recall, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Electrolux has received at least 212 reports of the ranges behaving erratically, including 14 reports of fires and eight reports of injuries involving burns to hands or arms, as well as smoke inhalation.

The ranges were sold at Sears and independent appliance stores nationwide from June 2001 through August 2009 for between $1,000 and $2,500.

Contact Electrolux or register online to participate in the recall. Based on the serial number, it will be determined if consumers have a range that can be repaired or not.

Contact Electrolux

Email potentiometerrecall@electrolux.com

Call at (888) 845-8226 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday

More information online here

The following models and serial numbers are included in the recall:

Frigidaire Serial Number: Serial Number Range VF122xxxxx - VF936xxxxx

Kenmore Elite Serial Number: Serial Number Range VF122xxxxx - VF334xxxxx

Frigidaire Models: FEFBZ90GC*, FEFLMC55GC*, FEFLZ87GC*, GLEF396AB*, GLEF396AQ*, GLEF396AS*, GLEF396CQ*, GLEF396CS*, GLEFM397DB*, GLEFM397DQ*, GLEFM397DS*, GLEFM97FPB*, GLEFM97FPW*, GLEFM97GPB*, GLEFM97GPW*, LEEFM389FE*, PLEF398AC*, PLEF398CC*, PLEF398DC*, PLEFM399DC*, PLEFMZ99EC*, PLEFMZ99GC*, PLEFZ398EC*, PLEFZ398GC*

Kenmore Elite Models: 790.990121*, 790.990131*, 790.990141*, 790.990191*

This story was reported from Detroit.