Cinco de Mayo parade disrupted in Chicago due to gang violence, 25 arrested: police

A Cinco de Mayo parade that celebrates Mexican heritage in Chicago was disrupted Sunday due to gang violence.

The long-running event was scheduled to start near Damen Avenue and Cermak Road at noon in the Little Village neighborhood.

However, ShotSpotter alerted the Chicago Police Department gunfire was detected in the area, leading to the parade's cancelation.

According to the CPD, the decision to cancel the event was made by the 10th District, local officials and parade organizers due to gang violence in the area.

However, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said the parade was not canceled but was instead relocated:

"In response to the alleged cancellation of the Cinco de Mayo parade in the 25th Ward, we want to clarify that the event was not canceled, but relocated, and was carried out as planned with the active participation of the community.

The parade took place smoothly, starting on Damen Street and continuing along Blue Island until its completion at the intersection of Blue Island and Washtenaw. We thank all the residents who came together to celebrate this important cultural and community occasion."

Before the chaos ensued, kids were seen enjoying horses, traditional music and dancing.

However, all the excitement abruptly came to an end about an hour after the parade began.

Video showed rival gangs along the parade route, flashing signs from the crowds. Chicago police said 25 gang members were arrested and some of them had guns in their possession.

Charges for those in custody are still pending.

FOX 32 Chicago spoke with Hector Escobar, the president of Casa Puebla, last week about the event. He said he was looking forward to having the community enjoy something beautiful together.