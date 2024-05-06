Tiffany Henyard booed by Dolton residents at Village Board meeting amid FBI investigation

A village board meeting was held in Dolton Monday night, marking the first meeting since FBI agents delivered subpoenas that named Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Outside the Village of Dolton, residents were eager to address Henyard and her administration.

Henyard's former assistant, who filed a lawsuit alleging sexual assault against Dolton trustee Andrew Holmes, was also at the Village of Dolton and spoke to reporters for the first time.

"It's been overwhelming. At first, it was, like it was, just me by myself, and a year later, for me to see you all standing with me — thank you, thank you so much. This means so much to me. But I still want everyone to know that I am standing with you too," the former assistant said.

Inside the meeting, about 10 residents made public comments and demanded that Henyard resign. They continued on to say they want justice for unsolved murders, the current sexual assault allegations and answers about the village's finances.

"I am pleased that trustee Holmes is not here, although I ask him to suspend himself with a little integrity," one resident said. "I don't think he has done that yet."

"You are going to be, and it's unfortunate, in a six-by-eight cell in North Carolina because you're going to the federal joint," another resident said.

All of this comes as five subpoenas were served to the village asking for payments, expense reimbursements and credit card expenditures involving Henyard and her top assistant, Keith Freeman.

The subpoenas also indicated that the FBI was looking into complaints by Dolton business owners, who had license requests rejected. Henyard's charitable donations are also under review.

Henyard addressed the crowd at the meeting, boasting some of the projects that have gone well under her administration, including Easter community events. At that time, the crowd booed her.

Subpoenas have also been served in Thornton Township, where Henyard is the supervisor.

Those subpoenas revealed the burgeoning scope of the federal criminal investigation into Henyard. One subpoena focused entirely on Henyard, including two businesses she owns: a restaurant and a property management company, as well as Henyard's political fund and the charity bearing her name.

The subpoenas also asked for all records including personnel files, wage and tax statements, time and attendance, records of work performed, contracts and checks written to "cash."