6 wounded, 3 critically in Lawndale shooting: Chicago police

A mass shooting on Chicago's West Side left six people wounded Saturday night.

Police said a group of men were hanging out on the street in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue at 10 p.m. when someone fired shots in their direction.

Three of the victims, ages 23, 21, and 27, were dropped off at Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the three other victims, all men in their 30s, were taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds but were listed in good condition.

No additional information was available.