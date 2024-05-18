Girl, 9, hospitalized after accidentally being shot by family member: police

A child is hospitalized after she was accidentally shot by a family member in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at 9:18 p.m. Saturday in the 6800 block of S Wabash Avenue.

When police arrived at the home, they found the child, a 9-year-old female, with a gunshot wound.

Officers said she was accidentally shot by a family member. Further details on what happened are limited at this time.

The child was taken by ambulance to Comer Children's Hospital and is in good condition.

It's unknown if anyone will be charged. The investigation is ongoing.