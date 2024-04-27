Mayor Tiffany Henyard under further FBI scrutiny as subpoenas served at Thornton Township Hall

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is facing more potential trouble.

FOX 32 has learned that FBI agents served subpoenas on Friday at the Thornton Township Hall in South Holland, where Henyard also works as township supervisor.

We do not know yet what the FBI is asking for in those subpoenas.

Last week, we reported that the FBI had served two subpoenas on the Village of Dolton, asking for the personnel and disciplinary files for 29 Dolton employees as well as any contracts or payments made to Henyard's top assistant, Keith Freeman, who also serves in that role in Thornton Township.

The subpoenas also revealed that a federal grand jury has been investigating allegations of corruption surrounding Henyard and others since November of last year.

Thornton Township residents fight back

Several dozen residents of Thornton Township gathered at a rally on Saturday, demanding Henyard's resignation and a full investigation into her spending in the township.

Participants called it the "Take Our Township Back" Rally.

Residents said they're fed up with the lack of transparency, accountability and information about how their tax dollars are being spent.

FOX 32 has reported numerous stories about Henyard's spending on trips, security, billboards and a $10,000 taxpayer-funded payment to her charity.

Thornton Township is composed of 17 south suburban communities.