Oak Brook family displaced after Mother's Day blaze leaves home uninhabitable

A family in Oak Brook is displaced after a fire ripped through their home on Mother's Day.

The fire happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Saddlebrook Drive.

Fire crews arrived less than five minutes after being notified. When they arrived at the home, firefighters saw flames coming from a second-floor window, according to the Oak Brook Fire Department.

Family displaced, 1 person hospitalized after house fire in Oak Brook. (Oak Brook Fire Dept. )

Firefighters searched the home for any residents inside while encountering heavy smoke and flames as they reached the second floor, officials said.

The home was found to have been evacuated. However, one person was assisted in the first floor entryway and taken to the paramedics for further evaluation.

The flames spread through the second floor and the roof, but crews were able to extinguish the fire in two hours.

No injuries were reported among firefighters, but one person was transported to an area hospital for evaluation due to smoke inhalation, officials said.

Fire crews deemed the home uninhabitable and the family has been displaced.

Multiple agencies assisted in response. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.