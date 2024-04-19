FBI serves subpoenas at Dolton Village Hall amid corruption allegations against Mayor Tiffany Henyard

The FBI served subpoenas at the Dolton Village Hall on Friday amid allegations of corruption leveled against Mayor Tiffany Henyard and other city officials.

Four agents from the FBI paid a visit to Dolton around 2:30 p.m. They served two federal subpoenas. The first one was for employment records, personnel files, and disciplinary reports for 15 Dolton employees, including three police officers and Keith Freeman. Freeman, who is the village administrator, was charged with bankruptcy fraud on Monday.

The second subpoena was served specifically for Freeman, asking for records of all companies associated with him.

Cellphone video obtained by FOX 32 shows FBI agents inside Dolton Village Hall conducting business.

"I can confirm that the FBI was conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area today. Department of Justice policy prevents the FBI from commenting on the nature of any investigation that may be occurring. There is no further information available for release at this time," the FBI said in a statement.

FOX 32 has been reporting for nearly two years on allegations of corruption surrounding Henyard in her capacity as Dolton mayor and Thornton Township supervisor. In February, we learned from multiple sources that federal agents were interviewing witnesses as part of a possible investigation that may — or may not — result in charges.

Lawrence Gardner owns a U-Haul rental and trucking business in south suburban Dolton and says he went to the FBI several months ago, frustrated that the Village of Dolton would not renew his business license.

Gardner said the FBI agents took his allegations seriously: "Yes. Very serious. Very."

Gardner said he's been harassed and his business raided and shut down by Dolton police. Gardner believes it’s retaliation after he refused to make a donation to a civic event sponsored by Mayor Henyard.

"I talked to a couple of agents and I explained to them what’s going on," Gardner said. "I gave them all my paperwork to show them what was happening in court and what was happening in Dolton. And they told me they were investigating and would be in touch with me."

Gardner is one of six people who confirmed to FOX 32 that they've been interviewed by the FBI. They range from Dolton business owners to a former village employee and at least one public official.

We also learned the FBI has used electronic surveillance as part of its investigation.

Agents were asking questions about Henyard's alleged use of taxpayer dollars and resources, including massive spending on out-of-town trips. They also inquired about hundreds of thousands of dollars in police overtime for Henyard’s personal security detail, her alleged use of public employees and tax dollars for personal benefit, and the holding up of licenses to certain businesses.

Dewayne Wood has been trying to renew the business license for his restaurant for nearly a year.

"I've heard rumors that say hey I'm on the wrong team," Wood said.

Wood had not talked to the FBI, but he believed he can't get "Wood’s Kitchen" approved because he has provided catering to several Dolton trustees who are engaged in a political fight with Henyard.

"I think I've been targeted because of my association, affiliation with a certain group of people," Wood said. "The trustees. I've cooked for the trustees."

In a lawsuit filed by the owner of a Dolton towing company, the owner alleges their business license has been held up because of "George's Towing's refusal to support or contribute to (Henyard's) political campaign."

In a statement, Dolton Trustee Jason House reacted to the news of the FBI's involvement: "The Board of Trustees and I have repeatedly questioned the Mayor’s Office on her use of public funds. We welcome any investigation that will bring transparency on how taxpayer dollars are being spent. Our residents deserve this level of financial transparency."

As of now, FOX 32 has no comment from Mayor Henyard on the subpoenas served on Friday.