Tiffany Henyard booed, challenged during Thornton Township meeting

Tensions ran high for Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard Tuesday night at the annual township meeting.

Throughout the evening, Henyard faced challenges from both board members and the public, accompanied by loud boos at several junctures.

Expressing her frustration, Henyard remarked that it was unfair for residents to pose numerous questions in the township when, according to her, they don't do the same in other communities.

Video from the meeting shows Henyard calling what was going on at the meeting a "s--- show" and that residents weren't looking at the facts as it relates to the community.