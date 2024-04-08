Lightfoot's role in Henyard investigation up for discussion at Dolton board meeting

More controversy is anticipated in Dolton where a meeting is scheduled for Monday evening between village board leaders and embattled Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Last week's village board meeting was marred by chaos, ending early when four trustees walked out.

In the days that followed, those trustees moved to hire former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot as additional counsel to investigate allegations against Henyard, who is facing multiple lawsuits.

The contract with Lightfoot is up for discussion Monday night, but FOX 32 Chicago obtained a letter sent by the appointed village prosecutor Michael Del Galdo to the current legal team for the board of trustees stating that such a move "exceeds the board’s authority" and would violate the village code.

Most recently, a former employee accused Henyard of retaliation after she said she was sexually assaulted by a village trustee during a work trip to Las Vegas last year and was then fired after speaking up.

Henyard is also accused of mismanaging village funds.

Then last month, the board attempted to launch an investigation into her spending, but Henyard vetoed the investigation into herself.

Monday night's meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Lester L. Long Fieldhouse. It's expected to take place in a larger room than last week after dozens of residents were not let in because of limited space.