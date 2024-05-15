Chicago Heights man charged in Loop armed robbery

article

A Chicago Heights man was arrested less than an hour after he allegedly robbed a woman in the Loop.

Richard McCalellan, 58, allegedly robbed a 29-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 200 block of Stetson Avenue at 9:12 p.m. on Monday.

He was arrested less than an hour later in the first block of East Grand Avenue. McClellan was charged with one felony count of armed robbery.

McClellan was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.