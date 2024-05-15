Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Heights man charged in Loop armed robbery

By Maggie Duly
Published  May 15, 2024 8:30am CDT
Loop
(Chicago Police Dept.)

CHICAGO - A Chicago Heights man was arrested less than an hour after he allegedly robbed a woman in the Loop

Richard McCalellan, 58, allegedly robbed a 29-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 200 block of Stetson Avenue at 9:12 p.m. on Monday. 

He was arrested less than an hour later in the first block of East Grand Avenue. McClellan was charged with one felony count of armed robbery. 

McClellan was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday. 