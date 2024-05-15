Man dead in Will County after motorcycle crashes into bus carrying 15 kids

A man was killed after a motorcycle crashed into a school bus carrying 15 children in Will County Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:17 p.m., Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 24000 block of West Shepley Road in Troy Township in response to a crash with injuries.

According to preliminary information, a school bus carrying 15 kids was stopped on Shepley Road when a two-passenger motorcycle struck the back end of the bus.

The sheriff's office said the passengers, one male and one female, suffered injuries. The female was seriously hurt but was conscious. She was transported to an area hospital.

The male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The children on the bus suffered no injuries and were moved away from the scene.

Their parents/caretakers were contacted and released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.