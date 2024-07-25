Expand / Collapse search

Girl, 13, reported missing from South Shore

By Fox 32 News
Published  July 25, 2024 6:36am CDT
Zariah Prince | Chicago police missing person alert

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

Zariah Prince was last seen near 73rd Street and Jeffery Boulevard, according to a CPD missing person alert. 

The high-risk missing teen was described as 5-foot-2, 103 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Prince is in need of medical treatment.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.

