Tiffany Henyard tried to conceal alleged sexual assault by Chicago activist, lawsuit claims

A well-known Chicago community activist associated with helping crime victims is now being accused of sexual assault.

The allegations against Andrew Holmes are made in a lawsuit filed Monday evening by a former employee of the Village of Dolton and a Dolton police officer.

In addition to his work as a community activist with the Chicago Police Department, Holmes serves as a Trustee for the Village of Dolton.

The civil lawsuit alleges Holmes sexually assaulted the female village employee while on a Dolton-related business trip to Las Vegas on May 26, 2023. According to the lawsuit, the employee had drinks with Holmes, whom she "thought of...as an uncle," then passed out in Holmes' hotel room.

The lawsuit alleges Holmes then called Dolton Police Officer Byron Miles, who was also on the trip as part of Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's security detail, to tell Miles that the woman was passed out in his room.

"Holmes began describing a host of his exploits from the trip, many of a sexual nature to Officer Miles," the lawsuit states. "At some point during his rant, Trustee Holmes made reference to him engaging in sexual activities with a Dolton/Thornton employee....and there was some suggestion that [the employee] may not have had the ability to consent and/or did not provide consent."

The lawsuit states Officer Miles then began recording the phone call and face-timed Holmes.

"Officer Miles could see that Trustee Holmes had his shirt off and appeared to have exerted himself. Trustee Holmes then panned the camera toward the bed where Officer Miles could see a woman...who was partially undressed. The Trustee then moved the camera to various private areas of [the woman's] body displaying them on screen and at times moving or removing articles of clothing as he transmitted the images."

The lawsuit alleges when the woman woke up she couldn't remember anything that happened the night before and was not aware of the alleged assault until informed by Officer Miles when they had returned to Dolton.

"At some point during that time, Trustee Holmes was in communication with Officer Miles and again Trustee Holmes made reference to his exploits in Las Vegas. Trustee Holmes further advised Officer Miles at that time that he had unprotected sex with [the female employee] while in Las Vegas.

The lawsuit alleges that when the female employee became aware of what allegedly happened she requested to speak to Mayor Tiffany Henyard. Henyard allegedly told the woman "...if the information got out Henyard would be ruined and all of the work she had done would be lost."

Despite assurances that Henyard would handle the situation, the lawsuit alleges the female employee was eventually fired by the Village of Dolton. Officer Miles alleges his duties were diminished and he faced retaliation at work.

Fox 32 spoke briefly to Holmes, who said he had "no response at this time, not to these allegations. I'm not bothered by it."

Law Vegas Police have reportedly launched an investigation into the allegations.

The lawsuit accuses Henyard, the Village of Dolton and Thornton Township, where Henyard is Supervisor, of attempting to cover up the alleged assault and retaliating against the two employees.