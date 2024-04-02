'She doesn't care': Dolton residents locked out of Village Hall amid Mayor Tiffany Henyard controversy

Residents in Dolton remain incensed after being denied entry to a village board meeting, escalating the ongoing controversy in the south suburb.

City Hall in Dolton, typically a hub of public discourse, now stands under lockdown, an action attributed to Mayor Tiffany Henyard, stirring significant community backlash.

Cellphone footage captured by a disgruntled resident reveals the newly locked door to Village Hall, emblematic of the heightened tensions.

Security measures were tightened last Tuesday in response to reported threats against Mayor Henyard and municipal staff, requiring residents to interact with a security guard from behind a window in the vestibule, drastically limiting access and space for conducting village-related affairs.

The exclusionary stance reached a climax on Monday evening when approximately 25 Dolton residents were turned away from the village board meeting, prompting four trustees to adjourn the gathering by departing, citing ample room for attendees and alleging a breach of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

Several Dolton residents, interviewed by FOX 32 on Tuesday, voiced concerns that Mayor Henyard's actions are aimed at depriving them of essential village services and impeding their participation in the democratic process.

"We are being treated as the resident. I say we, as though we were in prison, in our own town, in a place where we pay taxes. We can't get into our village hall," remarked one resident.

"She doesn't care about the residents at all. She wants to control everything. It's all about what she wants. We're not sitting at the table and that's bad," added another resident.

In response to the mounting scrutiny and allegations of corruption, the village issued a statement attributing the situation to media coverage, citing several disturbing communications received by staff and elected officials via various channels, leading to changes in security protocols.

"Our staff and elected officials have received several disturbing communications via email, social media, phone calls and visitors from across the country. As such, our security protocols have changed," stated the village.

However, the statement did not specify when the security measures might be reversed or when residents could expect to regain entry to Village Hall.