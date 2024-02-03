Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard announces $1 million giveaway, sparking concern among residents

Some residents in the south suburbs are concerned after the Dolton Mayor and Thornton Township Supervisor promised a $1 million dollar giveaway.

Tiffany Henyard posted a message on her personal Facebook page earlier this week, asking people to tune in to a live Facebook broadcast for an announcement that she said could change their lives – a $1 million giveaway in honor of Black History Month.

As it turns out, the money in the giveaway is part of the General Assistance Fund administered by Thornton township, which can be used for food pantries, senior services and other forms of community aid.

Henyard also spent much of the 75-minute speech criticizing her media coverage.

"It's a shame that you do get dragged in the media for things people just say, hearsay, and I just wish people would check facts before you judge. Don't judge anybody because at the end of the day, you cannot judge anybody," Henyard said in part.

We've done a number of stories questioning Henyard's use of taxpayer dollars for extravagant spending on trips, hotels and restaurants, playing games with her salary and using village and township employees to support her charity.

