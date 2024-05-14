Dolton drama continues • Glenview mourns teen killed in crash • Red Lobster abruptly closes restaurants

Dolton trustees appointed a mayor pro tempore Monday night to serve in place of Mayor Tiffany Henyard if she refuses to execute her duties.

Trustee Jason House was voted in as mayor pro tem and could sign off on village business and pay bills in Henyard's absence. Henyard was not present at Monday's special board meeting.

"This is not a replacement. This ordinance is strictly in the refusal or inability for the mayor to do her duties, an appointed senior trustee to step in and make sure the necessary documents are signed and business moves forward," House said during Monday night's trustee meeting.

Dolton residents have called for Henyard's resignation, including booing her at the last Village Board meeting she attended.

Glenview community heartbroken after high school senior killed in car crash

A tragic crash on Sunday night left a high school senior dead just days before prom and graduation, and seriously injured three other people in suburban Glenview .

The two-vehicle accident unfolded just after 11 p.m. on Mother’s Day along Lake Avenue near Meadow Lane, according to officials.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teen who lost his life as 17-year-old Marko Niketic of Glenview.

The Glenbrook South High School student was well-liked and well-respected, according to classmates.

"He was the most genuine human I’ve ever met," said Preston Shute, a close friend of Niketic.

Red Lobster abruptly closes 2 restaurants in Illinois

Two Red Lobster restaurants in Illinois abruptly closed their doors Monday amid reports the seafood chain could file for bankruptcy.

The restaurants were closed in Bloomingdale and Danville, according to the company website. Restaurants in Elkhart, Indiana and Indianapolis were also closed. They are among at least 50 Red Lobster restaurants that have shut down their operations nationwide. Click here for a state-by-state list of the closures.

Last month, a report by Bloomberg citing people familiar with the discussions, indicated Red Lobster is weighing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to renegotiate burdensome leases and address other long-term contracts as well as rising labor costs.

Dog that ‘cries endlessly’ at shelter searching for forever home

A dog that "cries endlessly" at a shelter in Indiana is in desperate need of a forever home.

Major, a 4-year-old terrier, pitbull/mix, has been at the Humane Society for Hamilton County for 258 days.

Major was brought in as a stray but had a microchip. Shelter employees were able to contact his family who said they would come pick him up promptly but ended up being no-shows.

"Major has been here ever since," a shelter employee told FOX TV Stations.

Video shared by the shelter shows Major lying on his bed with very sad eyes, and employees said he "cries endlessly" since being inside the kennels causes him so much stress.

"We have moved him to a visiting room, but NOTHING compares to the warmth and love of a family. His spunky personality is dimming. This once jolly ball-lovin' boy now sits in his room and cries endlessly," the shelter said.

Lockport High School community seeks solutions amid campus safety concerns

Concerned parents gathered at Lockport High School's East campus cafeteria on Monday for a community open house, seeking answers about the future of the school's infrastructure following recent safety concerns.

The event, which attracted a sizable crowd, allowed parents to voice their questions and apprehensions regarding ongoing repairs and renovations at the high school.

One parent, Theresa Hayes, expressed reservations about the hefty price tag associated with proposed solutions, questioning whether investing $30 million into the school was the most viable long-term option.

"I understand ceilings need to be fixed and assets utilized, however does the school need $30 million dumped into it?" Hayes said.

Here's what's happening near you today, Tuesday, May 14:

Cook County State's Attorney candidate Eileen O'Neill Burke to share safety plans during West Side community meeting at 9:30 a.m.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker to speak at Fallen Illinois Firefighters Memorial Service in Springfield at 10 a.m.

American Red Cross to Honor Chicago Firefighter during Annual Heroes Breakfast at the Hilton Chicago from 7:30 to 10 a.m.

The NBA Draft Combine continues today at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

Several Chicago businesses were targeted by gun and hammer-wielding thieves overnight.

Mother's Carnival Cruise ends in dramatic medevac after son 'didn't seem ok'

A Massachusetts mother recalled the harrowing turn her family cruise took after her son experienced a life-threatening medical emergency 350 nautical miles from the nearest hospital onshore.

The Carnival Cruise Lines' Venezia had set sail on April 26 from New York City for a 10-day cruise to the Bahamas and through the Caribbean. But several days into the trip, the ship's medics took X-rays and determined that 12-year-old Aiden had a perforated bowel that would require immediate surgery.

