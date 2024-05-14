Smash-and-grab thieves hit Calumet Heights food mart

Thieves rammed a food store with a car Tuesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side.

A Jeep smashed into the front door of Save Big Food Mart around 3 a.m. at 1920 E. 95th St., according to police. No one was inside the store at the time of the crash.

Police said it was not clear how many suspects were involved or what store merchandise was stolen.

Roughly two hours later, an SUV crashed into a business in the 9000 block of South Ashland Avenue. Police said thieves entered the building and stole merchandise from inside.

The suspects fled the scene in a waiting SUV, possibly a white Jeep, and fled northbound.

There was no one custody in either incident. Area Two detectives are investigating.