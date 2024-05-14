Chicago man charged in connection to violent armed robbery in the Loop last month

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection to a violent armed robbery in downtown Chicago last month.

Tayveon Wood was identified as one of the offenders who beat and robbed two men and a woman in the Loop on April 25.

Police said Wood approached the victims in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive at 12:44 a.m. According to the initial police report, a 28-year-old woman was hit on the head and a 25-year-old man suffered cuts to his hand and knee.

They were both transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

Tayveon Wood (Chicago Police Dept.)

Wood was arrested near his home in the 1500 block of South Homan Avenue on Monday. He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery, one felony count of aggravated battery and one felony count of attempted armed robbery.

A detention hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.

On the same night as the incident, 10 other people were robbed at gunpoint in the same area. No charges have been announced for those crimes.