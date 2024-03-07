Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard sued by church for alleged discrimination

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is facing another hurdle after a lawsuit accuses her of discriminating against a church.

Redeemed Christian Church of God Resurrection Power Assembly alleges the mayor and the village failed to apply Dolton's zoning code by preventing the church from renovating the building it purchased.

They say the property's zoning allows religious institutions.

Pastor Stephen Osunkeye said the church needed more space due to an increase in attendance.

The south suburban church has operated in Dolton for the past 10 years after moving its congregation from South Holland and Calumet City.

The law firm representing the church issued this statement to FOX 32 on the case:

"In my all years, I’ve never seen such a blatant disregard for an ordinance and religious civil rights. Religious institutions are permitted in the area under the zoning code. Based on statements from employees, the mayor is calling the shots," said John Mauck, with Mauck & Baker Law.

Earlier this week, Henyard vetoed a resolution that was passed by the village board last month to investigate her spending.

The resolution received unanimous support and mandated the mayor to submit the village's financial records and called for an FBI investigation.

RELATED: Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard vetoes investigation into herself

Henyard has served as the mayor since 2021 and FOX 32 has been investigating allegations of corruption during her tenure as mayor and Thornton Township Supervisor for at least two of the three years.