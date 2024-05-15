Local firefighter adopts dog after rescuing it from deceased owner's home: ‘Jumped into my arms’

article

A firefighter has added a four-legged friend to his life after handling a very tough assignment.

Firefighter James Trounson recently adopted a terrier named Martha after helping to rescue the dog from her previous owner’s home.

The 52-year-old Mullion Community Fire Station firefighter in Cornwall, England, was among those called to assist the Helston Community Fire Station when he found a woman who had passed away inside her home.

"We had the job of removing the deceased lady from the property and then I, myself, had the job of getting the dog out," he told Fox News Digital.

In the April 2024 incident, Trounson said he found an eight-year-old dedicated companion dog named Martha who never left her owner’s side.

"The little terrier took quite a bit of persuading to come to me, [but] eventually she just jumped into my arms," he said.

With no next of kin for the dog, Trounson suggested taking her to the same adoption agency where he'd adopted a collie named Merlin four years earlier.

"[But] we were always looking for a companion for Merlin, so the police said to have this one as long as it was OK with the RSPCA," he said.

After taking her to the RSPCA for a vet visit, Trounson officially became a dog dad twice over.

Trounson and his fiancé Mel have four children between the two of them.

They've been farming at the Colvennor Farmhouse in Cornwall, England, for nearly 40 years before purchasing it three years ago.

There, they farm beef cattle; Trounson also works as a builder in his free time.

Trounson said Martha has "completely" taken to him and never leaves his side.

"She rides around in the tractor as if it was second nature and loves it," he told Fox News Digital.

As for how Merlin is getting along with Martha, Trounson said the two dogs get along great — noting that even his two cats love her.

"Martha has completely settled down in her new home, and I’m so glad I’ve been able to offer that to her," he said.

The Helston Community Fire Station posted on social media about the occurrence on Facebook and said that Martha was "one very happy dog."

The fire station added, "Out of tragedy, sometimes there is happiness ."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Helston Community Fire Station for further comment.

