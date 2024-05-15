Cicero to cut off alcohol sales after midnight

Alcohol sales at Cicero bars, restaurants and stores will be banned after midnight starting next year.

Businesses with current liquor licenses will still be able to serve patrons alcohol until to 2 a.m. prior to the ordinance taking effect on Jan. 1, 2025. However, the ordinance will take effect immediately for new license applications.

Cicero Township President Larry Dominick cited late-night violence, fights and disruptions to neighbors as the reasoning behind the new ordinance.

The town currently has roughly 110 licenses that will be impacted by the ban on Jan. 1.

Dominick pledged to meet with business owners to hear solutions to the problem prior to the law going into effect.

Cicero, which has a population of roughly 84,000, is roughly 10 miles west of Chicago.