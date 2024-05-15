Chicago police tackle South Loop crime and preparing for major summer events

Chicago police, in collaboration with the South Loop Neighbors Association, convened a discussion on Wednesday night to tackle concerns regarding crime in the area.

Despite a 5% overall decrease in crime, authorities noted troubling upticks in aggravated batteries and burglaries. First District Commander David Harris announced the launch of a new task force aimed at addressing these issues.

Major topics of discussion included the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race slated for July. Officials assured residents that the traffic impact would be less severe compared to last year's event.

Furthermore, Chicago is poised to welcome 5,000 delegates, 12,000 volunteers, and over 50,000 visitors for the Democratic National Convention over four days in August. The Chicago Police Department stated that they have been planning for the event since last summer and are prepared for any unplanned protests.

"We will have a well-equipped, well-trained force to ensure the safety of every single person in this city," affirmed Glen Brooks, Director of Community Policing.

Another event that typically causes traffic congestion is the Mexican Independence car caravans. However, this year, celebrants are encouraged to gather in Grant Park over two days, with hopes of minimizing disruptions caused by the caravans.

"We will have zero tolerance for any partying or car caravanning in the streets," Harris said.