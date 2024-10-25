Cook County corrections deputy hit with more charges, allegedly provided cellphone to inmate

The Brief A Cook County corrections deputy faces new charges after allegedly giving a cellphone to an inmate. The phone was reportedly used to send messages and access pornography. Shadonna Jones is now charged with electronic contraband delivery and official misconduct in addition to her initial drug-related charges.



A Cook County corrections deputy who was already charged with drug-related offenses is now accused of allowing an inmate to use her cellphone to send messages and view pornography.

In August, Shadonna Jones, 54, was de-deputized and placed on administrative leave without pay after investigators discovered dozens of drug-soaked papers at her home on July 25. They also seized an iPhone and an Android device, as well as a letter addressed to Jones that appeared to be written by an inmate at the Cook County Jail.

In the letter, the inmate reportedly said he sold the papers for $10,000 per page and that Jones would be paid $2,500 for each package of papers she could bring into the jail.

While being interviewed by investigators, Jones – according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office – said she received the papers from a family member of an inmate and was paid $1,000 to accept them. Investigators noted that Jones denied that she was going to deliver the papers.

Lab results of the papers confirmed the presence of MDMB-BUTINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.

The new charges include a Class X felony for delivering electronic contraband to an inmate and a Class 3 felony for official misconduct.

Investigators allege that Jones allowed an inmate to use her Android phone. A forensic examination of the phone revealed that the inmate used it on July 13 to browse pornographic websites, take selfies, and chat on Facebook Messenger. Further investigation into her iPhone records reportedly shows Jones exchanged text messages with the inmate during her shift and was assigned to the same tier as the individual seen in the photographs and Facebook account.

Jones, of Lynwood, was hired as a deputy in 2019 but had been on leave because of an on-duty injury she sustained during a fight between inmates. An internal investigation regarding her employment is ongoing.