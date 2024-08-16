Cook County corrections deputy arrested after drug-soaked papers found at home: sheriff's office

A Cook County corrections deputy was arrested Friday morning and appeared in court after she was allegedly found with dozens of sheets of paper soaked in illegal drugs.

Shadonna Jones, 54, of Lynwood, is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Her arrest follows a search warrant executed at her home on July 25

uring the search, law enforcement found an envelope containing 48 sheets of paper that were stained and "had a gritty texture," the sheriff’s office said.

They also found a letter addressed to Jones that appeared to be written by an inmate at the Cook County Jail.

The inmate said he sold the paper for $10,000 per page and that Jones would be paid $2,500 for each package of paper she could bring into the jail, the sheriff's office said.

While being interviewed by investigators, Jones said she received the papers from a family member of an inmate and was paid $1,000 to accept them.

She claimed the papers were meant for another person at the jail. Investigators noted that Jones denied that she was going to deliver the papers.

Shadonna Jones, 54, of Lynwood, is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

The suspected drug-soaked paper recovered from Jones' garage was sent to Illinois State Police for testing.

Lab results, received Wednesday, confirmed the presence of MDMB-BUTINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jones was hired as a Cook County deputy in June 2019 and has been injured on duty status since July 15. Her injury resulted from trying to intervene in a fight between two inmates at the jail.

A separate internal investigation is ongoing and could result in her employment termination.

She is expected to appear in court at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 19.