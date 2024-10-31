Naperville man released on GPS monitoring after shooting person in the chest: prosecutors

The Brief Jermaine Badie, 18, of Naperville, is being released on GPS monitoring pending trial after being charged with shooting a man in the chest. A judge denied the state's request to detain Badie; charges include two Class X felonies related to firearm possession and use. Badie faces up to 45 years if convicted; next court appearance is set for Nov. 25.



A Naperville man charged in connection with the shooting of another man is being released on GPS monitoring as he awaits trial.

Jermaine Badie, 18, appeared in court Thursday facing charges of aggravated battery with discharge of a machine gun and unlawful possession of a machine gun, both classified as Class X felonies. If convicted, Badie could face 12 to 45 years in prison.

The charges stem from an incident on Monday in which Naperville police responded to reports of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Testa Drive around 8:48 p.m.

According to police, they found a man lying on the ground, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his chest. An investigation revealed that a fight broke out involving the victim and another person.

During the altercation, Badie reportedly pulled out a modified Glock with a silencer threading, a 30-round extended magazine, and a conversion switch, firing a shot that struck the victim's chest. The bullet missed his heart by a couple inches, striking his lung and exiting through his back.

Authorities said Badie then fled the scene and was later found nearby by officers.

Jermaine Badie

"The allegation that Jermaine Badie pulled out a fully automatic weapon and shot a man in the chest following a fight that did not even involve him is outrageous," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "Violent crimes committed with the use of firearms will not be tolerated in DuPage County. Our streets must remain safe, and my office will continue to vigorously prosecute anyone accused of threatening public safety, particularly in cases that involve dangerous weapons, as alleged in this case."

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres praised the rapid response and work of the officers at the scene.

"Our officers’ quick response to this scene and outstanding field work led to the quick apprehension of the suspect and took a violent and dangerous offender off our streets," Arres said.

Badie is due back in court on Nov. 25 for arraignment.