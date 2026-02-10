Illinois 9th Dist. Democratic primary debate: Submit your questions for candidates

Several candidates are competing for the Democratic nomination in the 9th Congressional District, which includes parts of Chicago's North Side and northern suburbs.

Among the large field of Democratic candidates are three frontrunners who are slated to join Fox Chicago on Wednesday, Feb. 25, for a live debate about the major issues facing the country.

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, State Sen. Laura Fine, and Kat Abughazaleh are the leading candidates in the primary race to replace longtime U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who has served in Congress for more than 25 years.

Daniel Biss, Laura Fine, and Kat Abughazaleh are vying for the Democratic nomination in the 9th Congressional District on Chicago's North Side and suburbs. (Getty Images and candidates' campaigns)

Election Day is March 17, but early voting begins this month across the state.

The 9th District extends east to Lake Michigan on Chicago's North Side, the Evanston-Skokie area and up into parts of the north and northwest suburbs in Lake and McHenry counties.

How to watch the debate

The debate will air live on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. and viewers can watch on Fox Chicago, Fox32Chicago.com, and on the FOX LOCAL app.

The debate will be moderated by Fox Chicago’s Political Editor Paris Schutz.

Viewers can have their voices heard and help shape the conversation by submitting questions to ask the candidates. Select questions may be answered live on air during the debate.

Submit your questions to Parisonpolitics@fox.com.