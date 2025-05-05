Jan Schakowsky, longtime U.S. rep for Chicago’s north suburbs, won’t run for reelection in 2026

The Brief Rep. Jan Schakowsky, the longtime Democratic congresswoman from Chicago's north suburbs, says she won't run for reelection in 2026. Schakowsky, 80, is the second high-profile member of Congress from Illinois who will retire at the end of the term. Sen. Dick Durbin, another 80-year-old Democrat, said he won't seek another term in the upper chamber in the upcoming midterm elections.



Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who has represented parts of Chicago’s North Side and northern suburbs for more than 25 years, announced she will not run for another term in Congress in 2026.

Schakowsky made the announcement on Monday at her annual Ultimate Women's Power Lunch at the Sheraton Grand Chicago hotel.

What we know:

Schakowsky, 80, was first elected to represent Illinois’ 9th District in 1998 after serving eight years in the Illinois General Assembly.

She is now the second high-profile member of Congress from Illinois to announce they won’t run for reelection in the upcoming midterm elections. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D), also 80, announced last month that he wouldn’t run again for his seat after being the longest-serving senator from Illinois.

In a statement, she said:

"For the last 26 years, I have had the distinct honor and privilege of representing the 9th Congressional District of Illinois, my lifelong home and the best district in the nation. Today, it is with profound gratitude and the utmost appreciation for my constituents that I announce my decision not to seek reelection at the end of my current term."

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky listens while Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appears before the House Oversight Committee on March 5, 2025, during a hearing on Capitol Hill about sanctuary cities and immigration policy, in Washington, D.C. (Brian Cassella/Ch Expand

During her tenure in Congress, she focused on several issues, ranging from health care to caring for seniors to supporting Israel’s peace and security, according to her official biography.

Big picture view:

The retirements come amid a push for younger Democrats to run for seats in Congress nationwide.

"For my entire career, I have made it my mission to mentor and guide the next generation of leaders," Schakowsky said in her statement. "In fact, when I talk with students, I do not ask them what they want to be when they grow up, I ask them what they want to do today to make a difference in this world. It is now time for me to pass the baton."

Progressive social media influencer Kat Abughazaleh has announced her campaign for the 9th District seat. She said she raised over $200,000 on the first day of her campaign.

Justin Ford, a self-described public health professional from Chicago, is also running for the seat.

What they're saying:

Schakowsky received praise from other Illinois Democrats in response to her announcement.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly said in a statement:

"For over 25 years, Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky has been a powerful advocate for her constituents and the people of Illinois. I’m incredibly grateful for her partnership in the Illinois Delegation and the Energy and Commerce Committee as we’ve fought together for access to high-quality healthcare.

"Congresswoman Schakowsky’s legacy, including her leadership in passing the Affordable Care Act, will continue to improve American lives. I wish her and her family all the best in a well-earned retirement."

Stratton also praised Schakowsky:

"I commend Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky on her decades of service to Illinois families. She fought hard for us in Washington and championed a future that works better for all. I congratulate her on a well-earned retirement and I wish nothing but joy for her and Robert as they welcome this new chapter. Jan delivered real change for Illinois - it’s time for us to carry her legacy forward."