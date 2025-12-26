Chicago weather: Mild, rainy weekend gives way to colder temperatures next week

A mild but mostly gray weekend is expected, with temperatures remaining above average through Sunday before colder air moves in early next week.

Cloudy skies will dominate Saturday, with highs in the mid-40s and little wind chill. Temperatures will hold steady overnight, dipping only into the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday will be warmer, with highs reaching the mid-50s, but rain showers are expected throughout much of the day.

Rain is likely to begin late Saturday night and continue into Sunday, tapering off as colder air arrives late Sunday night into early Monday. There could be a brief period of light winter precipitation during that transition, though no significant accumulation is expected.

High pressure will bring drier conditions Monday, but temperatures will fall sharply, with highs near 25 degrees. Below-average temperatures are expected to continue through midweek, with highs in the upper 20s and lows dropping into the teens by New Year’s Day, when sunshine is expected to return.

Meanwhile, a stronger storm system is impacting the Northeast, where parts of New England could see 5 to 9 inches of snow, with up to a foot possible in higher elevations. New York City is also expected to see accumulating snow that could disrupt travel.