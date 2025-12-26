Woman fatally shot while walking in alley in West Chatham: police
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was killed in a shooting on Friday in West Chatham, according to police.
What we know:
In the 8000 block of S. Harvard, the victim was walking in an alley when she heard a loud noise and realized she had been shot around 5:20 p.m., according to police.
The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition where she was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody.
Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.