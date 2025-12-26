Woman fatally shot while walking in alley in West Chatham: police

The Brief A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the West Chatham neighborhood, according to Chicago police. The shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Harvard while the woman was walking in an alley; she suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, and Area Two detectives are investigating with no one currently in custody.



A 25-year-old woman was killed in a shooting on Friday in West Chatham, according to police.

What we know:

In the 8000 block of S. Harvard, the victim was walking in an alley when she heard a loud noise and realized she had been shot around 5:20 p.m., according to police.

The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.