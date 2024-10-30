Mother, son charged with murder in Waukegan fatal shooting

article

The Brief Three suspects, including a mother, her teenage son, and another man, have been charged with first-degree murder in the September shooting death of Yessenia Novoa-Poveda. Police found a firearm and over 400 grams of cocaine during the investigation, but noted that there were no known connections between the suspects and the victim.



A mother, her son and another man have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman last month in Waukegan.

Yessenia Novoa-Poveda, 48, was shot on Sept. 17 while sitting in the backseat of a car in the 200 block of South Elmwood Avenue, according to Waukegan police.

She was shot once in the back and was taken to Vista Medical Center where she later died.

An investigation led by Waukegan police identified a suspect vehicle, a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, which was found in Round Lake Beach.

A firearm and over 400 grams of cocaine after a search of the vehicle, residence and garage. Investigators determined the trio were part of the group who fired shots into the vehicle. Police said there were no known connections between the shooters and Novoa-Poveda.

Arrest warrants were issued for three suspects: 37-year-old Torsheill Hibbler, her 17-year-old son, and 20-year-old Johnathan White from Kenosha, Wisconsin. The suspects each face one count of first-degree murder.

White was arrested on Oct. 9 in Chicago. Hibbler and her son surrendered to police Monday in Gurnee.