Homicide investigation underway in Waukegan after woman found shot to death in car

A homicide investigation is underway in Lake County after police found a woman shot to death in a vehicle.

On Tuesday, Waukegan police and fire officials responded to the intersection of Melrose and Elmwood avenues for a report of a person shot inside a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they located a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Vista Medical Center East, where she was pronounced dead.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 48-year-old Yessenia Novoa-Poveda. An autopsy determined that she died from a gunshot wound to the back.

The Waukegan Police Department is investigating this shooting.