Homicide investigation underway in Waukegan after woman found shot to death in car
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A homicide investigation is underway in Lake County after police found a woman shot to death in a vehicle.
On Tuesday, Waukegan police and fire officials responded to the intersection of Melrose and Elmwood avenues for a report of a person shot inside a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they located a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was taken to Vista Medical Center East, where she was pronounced dead.
The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 48-year-old Yessenia Novoa-Poveda. An autopsy determined that she died from a gunshot wound to the back.
The Waukegan Police Department is investigating this shooting.