Authorities search for missing Waukegan girl believed to be in Chicago

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen earlier this month.

Zaniah Holmon, of Waukegan, has been missing since Oct. 4. Authorities believe she may be in the Chicago area.

Zaniah is described as being 5-foot-4, weighing around 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 1-847-549-5200.