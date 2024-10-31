Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen's prison calls reveal alleged confessions

Jurors in the trial of the Delphi murders heard prison phone calls on Thursday in which suspect Richard Allen allegedly confessed to his wife, saying, "I did it."

In the recorded calls, Allen expressed guilt, even asking his wife if she would still love him if he were guilty, referencing the possibility of facing the electric chair. His wife, however, pushed back, suggesting that he was being manipulated.

Allen’s calls to his mother followed a similar pattern, with him admitting guilt as his family voiced concerns about his mental state.

The defense argues that Allen’s confessions were not freely given but were a reaction to the psychological toll of solitary confinement.

Allen faces four counts of murder for the deaths of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams, whose bodies were found near a trail in Delphi, Indiana, in February 2017.

Prosecutors allege that Allen has confessed to the murders over 60 times since his arrest. However, his defense team continues to argue that these statements were not voluntary.