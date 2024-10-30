Four Chicagoans attacked, robbed woman on CTA bus: police

The Brief Four Chicago residents have been charged in connection with a robbery on a CTA bus. The suspects, ages 20 to 24, allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old woman and stole her belongings. A detention hearing for all four suspects is scheduled for Thursday.



Four Chicago residents have been charged with robbery and mob action in connection with an assault and theft on a CTA bus earlier this week.

The suspects, identified as Devon Glass, 24, Nigah Threets, 23, Jayda Boatman, 22, and Jaylen Sprouts, 20, were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly robbing a 32-year-old woman on the Southwest Side.

Police say the incident took place around 2:30 p.m. while the woman was riding a CTA bus near the 5100 block of South Maplewood Avenue. The group is accused of assaulting the woman and taking her personal belongings.

The suspects were arrested roughly 20 minutes later in the 2400 block of West 51st Street and charged with one felony count of robbery and one misdemeanor count of mob action for violence to person or property.

Threets, Sprouts, Boatman, and Glass | CPD

The suspects are set to appear in court on Thursday. Further details on the incident have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.