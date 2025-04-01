2 puppies rescued by Illinois nonprofit minutes before being euthanized on Valentine's Day need forever home

The Brief Valentino and Valentina, two adorable puppies rescued from the streets of Houston, are now looking for loving forever homes after narrowly escaping euthanasia. The siblings, estimated to be around 10 weeks old, have endured a tough start to life but are bonded to each other and have sweet, loving personalities. The rescue organization, based in Roselle, Illinois, is seeking responsible adopters with a fully fenced backyard who can provide the puppies with a safe, active environment.



Two adorable puppies are looking for a loving forever home after being rescued just hours before they were set to be euthanized.

The backstory:

Valentino and Valentina were found on the streets of Houston, facing tough odds. Along with their mother, they were discovered in dangerous conditions but have since been given a second chance.

"I was looking at a shelter in Texas that had a male Pit Bull that I wanted to rescue for a veteran out here that has one of our service dogs. He wanted a buddy for him, and the dog was evaluated. He was great. So, what we were doing was, we were going to pull the dog. We put in a tag, and it came back that someone was thinking of adopting the dog they were in the dog park with. So, after two hours, the person decided to adopt him. Well, these two and the mother were up next to be killed at 1:00. And it was Valentine's Day. So, at 12:30, I put a tag in to save them. Now I rescue pit bulls… but I couldn’t let them die," said Peter Cangelosi, founder and chairman of Pets for Vets.

The mother, who is believed to be a Border Collie/Labrador mix, was elusive and seemingly feral, but she was eventually captured and is now decompressing.

The puppies, estimated to be around 10 weeks old, are a mix of breeds. They appear to have inherited their mother’s Border Collie and Labrador traits, with a possible husky mix from their father.

Their striking features make them stand out, but it's their sweet nature that really steals hearts.

"It’s real hard to get two puppies adopted together, but these two are so bonded. She sleeps on top of him every night," said Cangelosi.

What we know:

The puppies are playful and energetic, but Cangelosi stresses that potential adopters should have a fully fenced-in backyard, considering their husky-like traits.

They enjoy running around and playing together, and a yard would help meet their needs for physical activity.

The organization, which specializes in training pitbulls as service dogs for veterans, is also looking to find the right family for these puppies.

They emphasize the importance of a proper home check to ensure these dogs are placed in the right environment. Potential adopters will need to complete an application process, which includes reference checks and a meeting with the dogs.

Image 1 of 13 ▼

What you can do:

Anyone interested in adopting Valentino and Valentina can contact the rescue at PatchandVetUSA@gmail.com.

The organization is based in Roselle, Illinois, and they are asking for potential adopters to be within an hour's drive to facilitate home checks.

As the pups continue to adjust to life in Illinois, Cangelosi is hopeful that soon these lovable siblings will find a family that can give them the safe and loving home they deserve.

For more information on the organization, go to https://petsandvetsusa.com/.