2 Chicago men shot, wounded another man on city's West Side: police

The Brief Two men were arrested April 8 in connection to a March shooting that critically injured a 26-year-old man. Both are now facing attempted murder charges. Police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of S. Springfield Ave.



Two Chicago men have been charged with attempted murder in connection to a March shooting that left a 26-year-old man critically injured, police said.

Attempted murder charges

What we know:

Robert Norris, 37, and Tyrin Norris, 28, were arrested on Tuesday.

Police said Robert was taken into custody in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street, and Tyrin was arrested nearby in the 3800 block of West Polk Street.

Both men were identified as suspects in the shooting that happened March 2 at around 4:52 p.m. in the 700 block of South Springfield Avenue, in the city’s 11th District.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was critically hurt in the shooting.

Robert Norris faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and two felony narcotics charges. Tyrin Norris is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

Police did not share details about what led up to the shooting or the condition of the victim.

What's next:

The two are due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.